ShotSpotter activation ends with seizure of loaded gun in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police officers, along with Massachusetts State Police, seized a loaded gun, recovered ballistic evidence, and arrested 24-year-old Jaime Santana-Flores at the I-91 North on-ramp by Noble Street early Sunday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the I-91 North on-ramp for a ShotSpotter activation.

Officers recovered a loaded high-capacity firearm and open containers of both alcohol and marijuana. Officers also found a shell casing matching the ammunition in the firearm, which was reported stolen out of Florida.

Santana-Flores was arrested and faces numerous firearms charges.

