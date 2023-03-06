ShotSpotter activation ends with seizure of loaded gun in Springfield
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police officers, along with Massachusetts State Police, seized a loaded gun, recovered ballistic evidence, and arrested 24-year-old Jaime Santana-Flores at the I-91 North on-ramp by Noble Street early Sunday morning.
Around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the I-91 North on-ramp for a ShotSpotter activation.
Officers recovered a loaded high-capacity firearm and open containers of both alcohol and marijuana. Officers also found a shell casing matching the ammunition in the firearm, which was reported stolen out of Florida.
Santana-Flores was arrested and faces numerous firearms charges.
