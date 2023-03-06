Springfield man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A jury has reached a verdict in the case involving a Springfield man who was accused of murdering his female housemate in March 2014.

On Monday, Frederick Pinney was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Tayclair Moore. He had been originally charged with murder.

A first trial for Pinney in 2016 ended in a mistrial after a juror talked about the case outside the courtroom. For the past two years, Pinney had been walking free after a judge released him because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sentencing is scheduled for Friday.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.