Springfield man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

Frederick Pinney appears in Hampden County Superior Court on March 3, 2023
Frederick Pinney appears in Hampden County Superior Court on March 3, 2023(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A jury has reached a verdict in the case involving a Springfield man who was accused of murdering his female housemate in March 2014.

On Monday, Frederick Pinney was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Tayclair Moore. He had been originally charged with murder.

A first trial for Pinney in 2016 ended in a mistrial after a juror talked about the case outside the courtroom. For the past two years, Pinney had been walking free after a judge released him because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

LEARN MORE : Murder trial underway 9 years after Springfield woman’s death

Sentencing is scheduled for Friday.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

