Thousands of dogs compete for best in show at Big E fairgrounds
By Glenn Kittle and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hundreds of dog trainers and breeders brought their K-9 companions to the Big E fairgrounds Sunday to compete in the Connecticut River Working Group Association Dog Show.

Over 1,000 dogs spanning across 150 different breeds were inside the Mallary Complex at the Big E fairgrounds to see which dogs have the championship pedigree to win best in show.

One of the dog show’s organizers, Abele Grillo, told Western Mass News that some of these dogs have been training for these types of shows since they were puppies.

“These dogs go through years of training,” she said. “They start them off as puppies and they do socialization. They work them through different breeding classes.”

However, alongside the years of training, Grillo said that these coached-up K-9s are also some of the most pampered pups.

“These dogs are better taken care of than children,” she told us.

Sherry Thompson Crane entered her pair of Great Danes into the dog show. She told Western Mass News about the judging process the dogs go through.

“There is a written standard for each breed, so people get together and say, ‘This is what a Great Dane is supposed to look like,’” she explained. “My Great Dane is being looked at by the judge to see how closely she confirms to that written standard.”

Thompson told us that the show is not only for spectators and competitors to see which dog is crowned best in show. Casual pet owners can learn tips and tricks from the top breeders and trainers and even find which dog breed is their best fit.

“We are here to educate the public on how to find a good healthy, good temperament dog from an excellent breeder,” Thompson Crane said.

