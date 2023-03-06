Town by Town: zoo encounters and New England Mosaic

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Raegan Loughrey, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair and Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Agawam.

A beginner animal experience, known as “First Encounters,” was held at Springfield’s Zoo in Forest Park Monday.

Kids ages 0-3 got to meet a few animals up close and personal Monday afternoon.

Forest Park told Western Mass News that the goal of “First Encounters” is to create an appreciation for nature in young animal enthusiasts

If you missed Monday’s event, you sign your little one up for the next event HERE.

In Agawam, the New England Mosaic invited the western Massachusetts community to create and display visual art representing their favorite aspect of New England.

Starting Monday, free mosaic tile kits will be available in local libraries across western Massachusetts.

Using these kits, the New England Mosaic is asking the public to create an individual canvas “tile,” which, when displayed with others, becomes part of a 24′ mosaic wall.

Completed tiles must be returned to these libraries by May 1st.

