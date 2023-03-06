WNEU Police search for vehicle involved in accident
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western New England University Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle.
Officials confirmed the vehicle was involved in an accident on campus on February 25.
According to WMNEU Police the vehicle appears to be a white Jeep Compass SUV
If anyone in this area owns a dash camera that was recording or can assist with the location of the vehicle, contact Western New England Public Safety at 413-782-3111
