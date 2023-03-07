$1 million winning scratch ticket sold in Greenfield

A $1 million prize has been claimed in the Massachusetts State Lottery's "Fabulous Fortune"...
A $1 million prize has been claimed in the Massachusetts State Lottery's "Fabulous Fortune" instant ticket game.(Mass. Lottery)
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A $1 million prize has been claimed in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Fabulous Fortune” instant ticket game.

The winning ticket was sold at Big Y on Mohawk Trail in Greenfield.

The CWCB Nominee Trust, represented by trustee George Goodridge III, chose to receive its prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

The store from which the winning ticket was sold will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have been able to identify the victim in a decades-old unsolved homicide case in...
Officials identify ‘Granby Girl’ from 1978 unsolved homicide
A jury has reached a guilty verdict in the 2014 death of Tayclair Moore in Springfield.
Springfield man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter
The Healey Administration called Mayor Sarno to tell him 30 homeless families were going to be...
Mayor Sarno responds to Gov. Healey’s placement of homeless families in Springfield
2 arrested, several hospitalized during ‘Blarney Blowout’ in UMass Amherst
2 arrested, several hospitalized during ‘Blarney Blowout’ in Amherst
Greenfield drug bust 030623
Months-long heroin, cocaine investigation ends with 2 arrests

Latest News

The city of Holyoke is moving forward following a detailed audit of the police department.
Holyoke officials looking to move forward after police department audit
There are calls for help from the community after a hit-and-run crash into an apartment...
4 people displaced after car crashes into Northampton apartment building
Stuck between strong high and low pressure, New England will continue to deal with gusty wind.
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
A proposal to ban nip bottles in the city of Chicopee has many people in the community talking.
Chicopee officials proposing ban on nip bottle sales
Local dairy farmers are hoping an increased tax credit proposed in Governor Maura Healey’s...
Dairy farmers hopeful about Healey’s increased tax credit proposal