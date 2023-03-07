$1 million winning scratch ticket sold in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A $1 million prize has been claimed in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Fabulous Fortune” instant ticket game.

The winning ticket was sold at Big Y on Mohawk Trail in Greenfield.

The CWCB Nominee Trust, represented by trustee George Goodridge III, chose to receive its prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

The store from which the winning ticket was sold will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

