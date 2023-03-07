17-year-old fails to stop, leads troopers on chase at speeds of 100 mph, authorities say

A 17-year-old could face charges after leading troopers on a chase in Arizona, authorities said.
A 17-year-old could face charges after leading troopers on a chase in Arizona, authorities said.(Arizona's Family)
By Arizona's Family staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a teen driver led them on a high-speed chase early Tuesday morning.

KPHO reports that a 17-year-old could face charges after failing to stop for Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers and leading them on a chase at speeds of 100 mph.

Troopers said the incident started at about 3 a.m. on Arizona State Route 101 in Peoria when troopers attempted to stop the vehicle.

As the car was moving towards the right lanes, the teen accelerated, and troopers said a pursuit was initiated.

According to troopers, the vehicle suddenly exited at Peoria Avenue where the driver crashed into the median with the vehicle rolling over.

Troopers said the boy suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Banner Thunderbird Hospital.

Authorities did not immediately identify the teen. They said the vehicle crashed about 1.5 miles away from the initial traffic stop.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have been able to identify the victim in a decades-old unsolved homicide case in...
Officials identify ‘Granby Girl’ from 1978 unsolved homicide
A jury has reached a guilty verdict in the 2014 death of Tayclair Moore in Springfield.
Springfield man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter
The Healey Administration called Mayor Sarno to tell him 30 homeless families were going to be...
Mayor Sarno responds to Gov. Healey’s placement of homeless families in Springfield
2 arrested, several hospitalized during ‘Blarney Blowout’ in UMass Amherst
2 arrested, several hospitalized during ‘Blarney Blowout’ in Amherst
Greenfield drug bust 030623
Months-long heroin, cocaine investigation ends with 2 arrests

Latest News

There are calls for help from the community after a hit-and-run crash into an apartment...
4 people displaced after car crashes into Northampton apartment building
Stuck between strong high and low pressure, New England will continue to deal with gusty wind.
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
Price will take a job working directly with Secretary of State Antony Blinken later this month,...
US State Department spokesman Ned Price to step down
A proposal to ban nip bottles in the city of Chicopee has many people in the community talking.
Chicopee officials proposing ban on nip bottle sales
Local dairy farmers are hoping an increased tax credit proposed in Governor Maura Healey’s...
Dairy farmers hopeful about Healey’s increased tax credit proposal