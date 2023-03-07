22nd Annual WMAS Radiothon kicks off at Basketball Hall of Fame

Hundreds of inspiring stories come out of Baystate every year, some of which will be told during the annual radiothon.
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 22nd Annual WMAS Radiothon to benefit Baystate Children’s Hospital kicked off Tuesday and goes into Wednesday.

Hundreds of inspiring stories come out of Baystate every year, some of which will be told during the annual radiothon.

This year’s radiothon returns in-person after the COVID-19 pandemic halted public participation in recent years.

It is held at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, which is home to the 94.7 WMAS studios.

Western Mass News caught up with Kathy Tobin, Director of Annual Giving and Events for Baystate Health, who said the radiothon is a critical event.

“This is really important for us to put the spotlight on children’s health in western Massachusetts, and we want to be sure we can always provide state of the art care for our kids, as well as the compassionate bedside that they deserve,” she told us.

Baystate Children’s Hospital is a 110-bed and 57-bassinet hospital located within Baystate Medical Center and is the region’s only Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, or CMN.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: ‘major narcotics trafficking ring’ in western Mass. dismantled
Police: ‘major narcotics trafficking ring’ in western Mass. dismantled
Death investigation underway on James Street in Ludlow
Death investigation underway on James Street in Ludlow
File - police lights
Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run on Commercial St. in Adams
About 5 acres sits unused on Burnett Road. It is privately owned, but now, an electric vehicle...
Electric vehicle dealership looking to develop on Burnett Rd in Chicopee
Joan Thomas
Springfield Police locate missing woman

Latest News

Jovan Morrison
Westfield Police is looking for a missing teenager
Friday will be a dry day, but by Friday night, low pressure swings to our south, bringing light...
Janna's Friday Forecast
On Thursday afternoon, crews respond to a motor vehicle accident on Old Warren Road in Palmer.
Palmer crews respond to a car accident on Old Warren Road
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Getting Answers: increase in illegal gun seizures in Springfield
Crews were called to a fire on Princeton Street in Springfield on March 9, 2023
2 people displaced after fire on Princeton Street in Springfield