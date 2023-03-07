22nd Annual WMAS Radiothon kicks off at Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 22nd Annual WMAS Radiothon to benefit Baystate Children’s Hospital kicked off Tuesday and goes into Wednesday.

Hundreds of inspiring stories come out of Baystate every year, some of which will be told during the annual radiothon.

This year’s radiothon returns in-person after the COVID-19 pandemic halted public participation in recent years.

It is held at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, which is home to the 94.7 WMAS studios.

Western Mass News caught up with Kathy Tobin, Director of Annual Giving and Events for Baystate Health, who said the radiothon is a critical event.

“This is really important for us to put the spotlight on children’s health in western Massachusetts, and we want to be sure we can always provide state of the art care for our kids, as well as the compassionate bedside that they deserve,” she told us.

Baystate Children’s Hospital is a 110-bed and 57-bassinet hospital located within Baystate Medical Center and is the region’s only Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, or CMN.

