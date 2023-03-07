Audit of Holyoke Police Department presented at public safety committee meeting

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Holyoke Public Safety Committee met Monday night to discuss the audit of the city’s police department.

We first reported these findings to you when they were released more than a week ago, and now, the auditors are sitting down with city leaders to present their report.

City councilors were finally able to bring their questions about this audit directly to those who drafted it.

“For the first time in a long time, a path has been created to get us here, into this very space to get us started, to start these discussions on what the landscape is like in the department, identify what it is that we do well, and where we are falling short,” Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia said.

Representatives from Municipal Resources Inc., or ‘MRI,’ presented the audit’s findings before Mayor Garcia and the public safety committee at Monday night’s meeting. The city council requested this audit more than a year ago to see how the Holyoke Police Department can improve.

Some of the report’s key findings included:

69% of the employees do not believe the department is well managed.

66% said they feel under-trained.

MRI also unveiled recommendations going forward, such as:

More training

Bringing in civilians to perform jobs that do not require sworn officers

Improving evidence storage practices

Strengthening communication

Managing overtime

The auditors repeatedly emphasized the importance of accrediting the police department, which would include implementing an accredited training program.

“There are things that are required, that are in there,” one auditor said. “It is hard work, but as Sean points out, we think it would address many of your concerns or the concerns we located within your report.”

Public safety committee members also had the chance to give their feedback to the report.

“Just like with everything I’m experiencing with the city council, I need to adjust my expectations,” Councilor Tessa Murphy-Romboletti said. “I was just expecting a lot different of an audit. It is just now being labeled as ‘risk review.’ It doesn’t really feel like the audit we were told we were going to get.”

Several city councilors also brought up the “threats” portion of the report that named several city councilors as “threats,” including citing one city councilor’s past criminal history. However, overall, those in attendance expressed their gratitude for this report.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.