Chicopee to expand weekend ambulance services for second time in 2 years

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Chicopee is once again expanding its weekend ambulance services to accommodate the volume of calls coming in.

For the second time in 2 years, the Chicopee City Council has agreed to expand its weekend ambulance services. Western Mass News spoke with a Chicopee city councilor and the Chicopee Fire Department on how those changes will affect first responders.

Chicopee City Councilor Jerry Roy told Western Mass News that the council has approved the funding request to staff a third ambulance to cover the city on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. over the next three months. The $27,000 will cover overtime costs.

Councilor Roy added that, during that time, the fire department will track the use of that extra ambulance to determine if those hours need to be amended.

“It’s going to happen soon,” he told us. “I believe that this program is going to be like a test project. Hopefully, it’s going to work out. We don’t want the citizens to be without this service.”

Chicopee Fire Captain Katie Collins-Kalbaugh told Western Mass News that the extra ambulance shift on weekends is a response to the increased number of calls they have seen over the past year.

“In 2022, we had over 15,000 calls for service between ambulance and fire apparatus response,” she said. “So, they are working very hard.”

Over the past weekend, Chicopee ambulances were called to assist in Amherst during the off-campus Blarney Blowout last weekend when dozens of college students were transported to the hospital due to excessive drinking.

Collins-Kalbaugh told us that another ambulance in the mix on weekends makes it easier to assist people both in and out of the city of Chicopee.

“When we receive a request for mutual aid, someone needs fire apparatus or an ambulance, if we have that apparatus available, we do send it throughout western Mass, wherever it is needed,” she said. “We are part of the ‘Ambulance Task Force;’ we would do that if we had that apparatus available.”

The city hopes to have the expanded ambulance service up and running soon.

