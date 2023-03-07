Chicopee officials proposing ban on nip bottle sales

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A proposal to ban nip bottles in the city of Chicopee has many people in the community talking. The small bottles of alcohol may soon be a thing of the past in the city after a proposed ban on the sale of them has been brought to the city’s attention.

Chicopee Ward 9 City Councilor Mary Beth Costello told us the mayor’s recent efforts to help beautify the city prompted a closer look at the tiny plastic bottles littering the streets leading to public safety concerns.

“If they’re walking and drinking nips, they’re not as clear-minded as they could be and that could jeopardize the safety of themselves and others,” Costello said.

With this proposed ban on small bottle sales in Chicopee, residents may soon be forced to buy bigger bottles of liquor. One local package store we talked to is concerned it may lead to bigger issues

“People aren’t going to stop because you take the nips away…You’re gonna make people buy bigger sizes which is going to be a problem because people are driving with more alcohol in their system. It’s not gonna work,” said Albert Partridge, manager of Jenrose Wines and Liquors.

Western Mass News caught up with Rob Melion of the Massachusetts Package Stores Association. He told us that, in his experience, local bans don’t work.

“If you ban a small bottle of alcohol to be sold in Chicopee, what is that going to do to stop the bottles being sold in Longmeadow or Springfield or Holyoke?” Melion asked.

Melion told us that liquor stores in Chicopee, on average, make about 20 percent of their revenue in nip sales alone.

“You take them off the marketplace and you’re potentially going to close the stores,” Melion added.

Melion told us that, instead, the association has been partnering with make Massachusetts beautiful and scheduling clean-ups across the state. He added that another potential solution could be expanding the states bottle bill to include 50 mL or up to 100 mL bottles, calling that a win-win for everyone.

“People that want to make some money will pick up bottles as well. Stores are going to participate greater than what they’re currently doing in the state wins because the majority of people in the state automatically recycle at home,” Melion said.

Now councilor costello assures western mass news this nips ban proposal is still in the beginning stages and she tells us they need to hear the opinions of experts and business owners before making any final decisions.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.