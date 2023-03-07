Chicopee man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Chicopee man is facing charges after a traffic stop Tuesday night.

Chicopee Police said that officers pulled over a vehicle around 8:15 p.m. for a suspended registration. While they were speaking with the driver, identified as 33-year-old Steven Rosado of Chicopee, they reportedly found that his license was also suspended.

Rosado was placed under arrest and his car was towed. Investigators conducted an inventory of the vehicle and reportedly found three large bags containing what was believed to be marijuana, a black BB gun that looked like an AR-15, a knife, and a scale.

Rosado has been charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance, and possession of a Class B substance.

