Chicopee man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

A Chicopee man is facing charges after a traffic stop Tuesday night.
A Chicopee man is facing charges after a traffic stop Tuesday night.(Chicopee Police)
By Brendan Rooney and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Chicopee man is facing charges after a traffic stop Tuesday night.

Chicopee Police said that officers pulled over a vehicle around 8:15 p.m. for a suspended registration. While they were speaking with the driver, identified as 33-year-old Steven Rosado of Chicopee, they reportedly found that his license was also suspended.

Rosado was placed under arrest and his car was towed. Investigators conducted an inventory of the vehicle and reportedly found three large bags containing what was believed to be marijuana, a black BB gun that looked like an AR-15, a knife, and a scale.

Rosado has been charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance, and possession of a Class B substance.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have been able to identify the victim in a decades-old unsolved homicide case in...
Officials identify ‘Granby Girl’ from 1978 unsolved homicide
A jury has reached a guilty verdict in the 2014 death of Tayclair Moore in Springfield.
Springfield man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter
2 arrested, several hospitalized during ‘Blarney Blowout’ in UMass Amherst
2 arrested, several hospitalized during ‘Blarney Blowout’ in Amherst
The Healey Administration called Mayor Sarno to tell him 30 homeless families were going to be...
Mayor Sarno responds to Gov. Healey’s placement of homeless families in Springfield
15-year-old Josiah Delph 030623
Pittsfield Police seeking public’s help locating 2 missing teens

Latest News

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
1 person injured in shooting on Hebron Street in Springfield
Joan Thomas
Springfield Police looking for missing woman
City councilors were finally able to bring their questions about this audit directly to those...
Audit of Holyoke Police Department presented at public safety committee meeting
City councilors were finally able to bring their questions about this audit directly to those...
Audit of Holyoke Police Department presented at public safety committee meeting