Crews respond after car rolls over embankment into brook in Westhampton

Westhampton embankment accident 030523
Westhampton embankment accident 030523(Northampton Fire Department)
By Addie Patterson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Northampton responded to Loudville Road Monday evening for reports of a car that had rolled over an embankment, onto its roof, and then into a brook.

The driver was able to remove themselves from the car and thankfully had no injuries.

The car did not appear to be leaking any fluids, but the DEP was contacted as a precaution.

The incident was determined to be in Westhampton, so Northampton crews turned the scene over to Westhampton Fire.

There has been no word yet in what caused that accident.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 arrested, several hospitalized during ‘Blarney Blowout’ in UMass Amherst
2 arrested, several hospitalized during ‘Blarney Blowout’ in Amherst
Authorities have been able to identify the victim in a decades-old unsolved homicide case in...
Officials identify ‘Granby Girl’ from 1978 unsolved homicide
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Monson car crash causes Palmer Road to close
A jury has reached a guilty verdict in the 2014 death of Tayclair Moore in Springfield.
Springfield man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter
The Holyoke Police Department arrest suspect facing charges of lead, seizure of firearm, and...
ShotSpotter activated, Holyoke Police arrest man facing 6 charges

Latest News

Greenfield drug bust 030623
Months-long heroin, cocaine investigation ends with 2 arrests
West Springfield bank fraud suspect 030623
West Springfield Police seeking woman wanted for $3k bank fraud
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Agawam.
Town by Town: zoo encounters and New England Mosaic
The Healey Administration called Mayor Sarno to tell him 30 homeless families were going to be...
Mayor Sarno responds to Gov. Healey’s placement of homeless families in Springfield