Crews respond after car rolls over embankment into brook in Westhampton

WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Northampton responded to Loudville Road Monday evening for reports of a car that had rolled over an embankment, onto its roof, and then into a brook.

The driver was able to remove themselves from the car and thankfully had no injuries.

The car did not appear to be leaking any fluids, but the DEP was contacted as a precaution.

The incident was determined to be in Westhampton, so Northampton crews turned the scene over to Westhampton Fire.

There has been no word yet in what caused that accident.

