Dairy farmers hopeful about Healey’s increased tax credit proposal

Local dairy farmers are hoping an increased tax credit proposed in Governor Maura Healey’s state budget plan goes through.(wvir)
By Matt Price, Photojournalist: Rich Crane and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local dairy farmers are hoping an increased tax credit proposed in Governor Maura Healey’s state budget plan goes through. Darryl Williams currently co-owns Luther Belden Farm in Hatfield, a property that has been in operation since 1661 and has been a dairy farm for almost 60 years. He told Western Mass News the farm has dealt with some difficulty due to fluctuations in wholesale milk prices.

“They still aren’t high enough to…bridge the gap with all our increased costs, whether that’d be from feed, fertilizer, trucking. All of those costs are going up incrementally. Now, we have interest costs that are going up,” Williams said.

Massachusetts has had a dairy farm tax credit on the books since 2009.

The statewide cap currently sits at $6 million. However, Healey wants to increase that to $8 million. It’s part of her administration’s multi-billion dollar state budget proposal filed last week and it’s good news for farmers like Williams.

“(The tax credit) really helps bridge the gap between what we actually get paid and what our cost of production is,” Williams added.

At Luther Belden Farm, right now, the farm is being paid $20 per 100 pounds of milk. However, should the proposed tax credit increase pass, they would get an additional dollar per hundred weight, which Williams said could benefit both his family and the farm.

“My wife and I’s son has been back on the farm, younger generation, and it’s made it possible for the younger generation to come back to the farm. We see this on many farms across the Commonwealth. It also maintains open space. It maintains food security for the residents of Massachusetts,” Williams explained.

Last year, the farm had $900,000 in gross sales from 4.5 million pounds of milk.  While they are expected to make around the same amount for 2023, Williams acknowledged that the increase could guarantee a local milk supply for customers.

“This ensures that our processors, whether it’d be H.P. Hood or Agrimark has a local supply of milk,” Williams noted.

For now, farmers will keep an eye on the proposal as it moves through the legislative process.

