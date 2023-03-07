Driver charged following deadly 2022 crash on Route 10 in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Charges have been filed against a driver who was allegedly involved in a deadly collision in Easthampton last year.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that a complaint was filed Monday against 64-year-old Stuart Larkin of South Hadley for two counts of negligent operation of a motor vehicle homicide and one count of speeding.

Edward Hanlon Jr., 80, and Ilona Murray, 60, were trying to cross Route 10, near Burger King, in Easthampton on August 2, 2022 when Larkin allegedly struck them with his vehicle. Hanlon was pronounced dead at the scene, while Murray died a short time later at Baystate Medical Center.

Loisel added that an investigation by local and state authorities reportedly found that “Larkin should have seen the pedestrians in time to avoid striking them.”

Larkin is scheduled to be arrainged April 3 in Northampton District Court.

