Driver charged following deadly 2022 crash on Route 10 in Easthampton

Charges have been filed against a driver who was allegedly involved in a deadly collision in...
Charges have been filed against a driver who was allegedly involved in a deadly collision in Easthampton last year.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Charges have been filed against a driver who was allegedly involved in a deadly collision in Easthampton last year.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that a complaint was filed Monday against 64-year-old Stuart Larkin of South Hadley for two counts of negligent operation of a motor vehicle homicide and one count of speeding.

LEARN MORE : Community remembering victims killed in Easthampton crash

Edward Hanlon Jr., 80, and Ilona Murray, 60, were trying to cross Route 10, near Burger King, in Easthampton on August 2, 2022 when Larkin allegedly struck them with his vehicle. Hanlon was pronounced dead at the scene, while Murray died a short time later at Baystate Medical Center.

Loisel added that an investigation by local and state authorities reportedly found that “Larkin should have seen the pedestrians in time to avoid striking them.”

LEARN MORE : EXCLUSIVE: Son of a man who was hit and killed by a car in Easthampton speaks

Larkin is scheduled to be arrainged April 3 in Northampton District Court.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have been able to identify the victim in a decades-old unsolved homicide case in...
Officials identify ‘Granby Girl’ from 1978 unsolved homicide
A jury has reached a guilty verdict in the 2014 death of Tayclair Moore in Springfield.
Springfield man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter
The Healey Administration called Mayor Sarno to tell him 30 homeless families were going to be...
Mayor Sarno responds to Gov. Healey’s placement of homeless families in Springfield
2 arrested, several hospitalized during ‘Blarney Blowout’ in UMass Amherst
2 arrested, several hospitalized during ‘Blarney Blowout’ in Amherst
Greenfield drug bust 030623
Months-long heroin, cocaine investigation ends with 2 arrests

Latest News

The city of Holyoke is moving forward following a detailed audit of the police department.
Holyoke officials looking to move forward after police department audit
There are calls for help from the community after a hit-and-run crash into an apartment...
4 people displaced after car crashes into Northampton apartment building
Stuck between strong high and low pressure, New England will continue to deal with gusty wind.
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
A proposal to ban nip bottles in the city of Chicopee has many people in the community talking.
Chicopee officials proposing ban on nip bottle sales
Local dairy farmers are hoping an increased tax credit proposed in Governor Maura Healey’s...
Dairy farmers hopeful about Healey’s increased tax credit proposal