Electric vehicle dealership looking to develop on Burnett Rd in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An electric vehicle dealership has shown interest in a property on Burnett Road in Chicopee.

About 5 acres sits unused on Burnett Road. It is privately owned, but now, an electric vehicle dealership has shown some interest in developing there.

“What the applicant is asking is to rezone the industrial-garden planned unit portion to industrial, so the entire property is one zoning district,” explained Lee Pouliot, Director of Planning and Development in Chicopee.

Besides rezoning, the applicant is requesting a permit from the Burnett Road Development Moratorium, something they would have to do in order to build in that area and would involve a traffic impact study.

“They are looking at doing an EV dealership and repair facility,” Pouliot said.

He told Western Mass News that the company name is not listed on either application and does not have to be. They only need to know what the land would be used for.

“There’s no requirement in the zoning code that the brand needs to be identified,” Pouliot said.

If the rezoning and permit application are approved, there are still multiple steps the company would need to take before they start construction, and that could take up to a year.

“This is going to take some time,” Pouliot told us. “They’re looking at maybe three to four months for the zone change and the special permit, and then, depending on how fast their design teams can work on designing the building and doing all the engineering and utility design and all that, they are looking at maybe another four to six months.”

Pouliot said that we probably will not learn the company’s name for a few more months, not until they start to submit their plans for development.

