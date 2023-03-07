FDA: Two more eyedrops brands recalled due to risks

Look out for these recalled eyedrops.
Look out for these recalled eyedrops.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials are alerting consumers about two more recalls of eyedrops due to contamination risks that could lead to vision problems and serious injury.

The announcements follow a recall last month of eyedrops made in India that were linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. One person died and at least five others had permanent vision loss.

There’s no indication the latest recalls are related to those products.

The Food and Drug Administration posted separate recall notices for certain eyedrops distributed by Pharmedica and Apotex after the companies said they are voluntarily pulling several lots of their products from the market.

Pharmedica on Friday said it is recalling two lots of Purely Soothing 15% MSM Drops due to problems “that could result in blindness.” The over-the-counter drops are designed to treat eye irritation. The Phoenix-based company said consumers should immediately stop using the drops and return them to the place they were purchased.

The recall affects nearly 2,900 bottles, according to the company. The drops were manufactured in Arizona.

Last week, the FDA posted a separate recall announcement from Apotex recalling six lots of prescription eyedrops used to treat a form of glaucoma. The company said it launched the recall after finding cracks in some bottle caps.

The drops are distributed as Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution. 0.15% and were sold between last April through February.

Both companies said the recalls were conducted in consultation with the FDA.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have been able to identify the victim in a decades-old unsolved homicide case in...
Officials identify ‘Granby Girl’ from 1978 unsolved homicide
A jury has reached a guilty verdict in the 2014 death of Tayclair Moore in Springfield.
Springfield man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter
2 arrested, several hospitalized during ‘Blarney Blowout’ in UMass Amherst
2 arrested, several hospitalized during ‘Blarney Blowout’ in Amherst
The Healey Administration called Mayor Sarno to tell him 30 homeless families were going to be...
Mayor Sarno responds to Gov. Healey’s placement of homeless families in Springfield
15-year-old Josiah Delph 030623
Pittsfield Police seeking public’s help locating 2 missing teens

Latest News

This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows inmate Gary Green. Green...
Man faces execution in death of estranged wife, her daughter
President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center...
Joe Biden says new taxes on the rich can help save Medicare
A photo shared by David Honeywell shows the message written in fresh snow over the parking lot...
‘Help us’ carved into snow after winter storm buries California residents
A neighbor of Joe Mixon's says shots were fired at high school teens who were playing “NERF...
Bengals player’s home part of ‘active’ investigation, sheriff’s office says