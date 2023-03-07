Holyoke officials looking to move forward after police department audit

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Holyoke is moving forward following a detailed audit of the police department. A key meeting was held Monday night and another meeting is planned for Tuesday.

“For the first time in a long time, a path has been created to get us here, to this very space, to start these discussions of what the landscape is like at the department, identify what it is that we do well, and where are we falling short,” said Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia.

The company Municipal Resources Incorporated researched the police department for about six months.

“I’m told city councilors requested the audit of the police department about a year ago,” said Holyoke City Councilor Israel Rivera

The report was presented to the committee and other city councilors. Rivera, chair of the council’s public safety committee, told Western Mass News which parts of the report stuck out to him the most.

“…How much police presence we have on the streets at one time,” Rivera noted.

He said of the officers on the department, only 64 percent of them patrol the streets, whereas other departments in other community’s average about 89 percent. He also said the company’s findings on police training stuck out.

“The lack of training, their structure in regard to training, and that’s one of the topics that has to be focused on in the future,” Rivera explained.

Now that city leaders have all this information, we wanted to know what the steps are moving forward. The report will be discussed again Tuesday night at the Holyoke City Council meeting. From there, Rivera said they will discuss ways to implement the changes highlighted in the report.

“It’s not that they don’t do a good job because I feel like they do. I just feel like they need a lot more support in regard to their staffing and their structure within their organization. That way, they are supporting each other, instead of taking on extra work,” Rivera said.

