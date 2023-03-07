Mainly dry, seasonable week; watching snow threat for Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Another blustery day across western Mass, but thanks to some good sunshine this morning, temperatures managed to reach the low 40s across the lower valley. Highs in the hill towns and points north only ended up around freezing.

Some scattered flurries have been around from a passing upper level disturbance, but those come to an end this evening. Skies become partly cloudy to mostly cloudy tonight with a continued northerly breeze. Gusts early may get to 20-30mph, then gusts diminish after midnight. Temperatures return to the 20s-likely a few degrees colder than last night. Wind chills may dip into the teens again in the morning.

Wednesday will look a lot like today with some morning sunshine and patchy clouds. Blustery and seasonable with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Wind gusts may again get to 20-30mph thanks to the low pressure system off to our northeast and high to our northwest.

Gusty breezes continue Thursday, though they may lighten a bit as this upper level pattern starts breaking down. By Friday, wind is finally lighter and we get some good sunshine – pick of the week!

Our next storm to watch is still the low pressure system moving in from the west Friday night into Saturday. Right now the bulk of the storm goes south, but we may get some light snow, then a little rain in the mix Saturday. Still a tough call, but it doesn’t look like a big system for us – if it hits us at all.

Don’t forget to “spring ahead” this weekend. We go back to Daylight Saving Time. So we lose an hour of sleep as 2am becomes 3am. We also lose an hour of light in the morning with sunrise on Sunday at 7:07am but we gain an hour of light in the evening with sunset at 6:53pm.

High pressure returns for Sunday and Monday, bringing back dry weather and seasonable temperatures. Clouds build Monday and another storm system is possible Tuesday-Wednesday of next week.

