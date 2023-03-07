Mainly dry, seasonable week; watching snow threat for Saturday

By Janna Brown
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Another blustery day across western Mass, but thanks to some good sunshine this morning, temperatures managed to reach the low 40s across the lower valley. Highs in the hill towns and points north only ended up around freezing.

Some scattered flurries have been around from a passing upper level disturbance, but those come to an end this evening. Skies become partly cloudy to mostly cloudy tonight with a continued northerly breeze. Gusts early may get to 20-30mph, then gusts diminish after midnight. Temperatures return to the 20s-likely a few degrees colder than last night. Wind chills may dip into the teens again in the morning.

Wednesday will look a lot like today with some morning sunshine and patchy clouds. Blustery and seasonable with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Wind gusts may again get to 20-30mph thanks to the low pressure system off to our northeast and high to our northwest.

Gusty breezes continue Thursday, though they may lighten a bit as this upper level pattern starts breaking down. By Friday, wind is finally lighter and we get some good sunshine – pick of the week!

Our next storm to watch is still the low pressure system moving in from the west Friday night into Saturday. Right now the bulk of the storm goes south, but we may get some light snow, then a little rain in the mix Saturday. Still a tough call, but it doesn’t look like a big system for us – if it hits us at all.

Don’t forget to “spring ahead” this weekend. We go back to Daylight Saving Time. So we lose an hour of sleep as 2am becomes 3am. We also lose an hour of light in the morning with sunrise on Sunday at 7:07am but we gain an hour of light in the evening with sunset at 6:53pm.

High pressure returns for Sunday and Monday, bringing back dry weather and seasonable temperatures. Clouds build Monday and another storm system is possible Tuesday-Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have been able to identify the victim in a decades-old unsolved homicide case in...
Officials identify ‘Granby Girl’ from 1978 unsolved homicide
A jury has reached a guilty verdict in the 2014 death of Tayclair Moore in Springfield.
Springfield man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter
The Healey Administration called Mayor Sarno to tell him 30 homeless families were going to be...
Mayor Sarno responds to Gov. Healey’s placement of homeless families in Springfield
2 arrested, several hospitalized during ‘Blarney Blowout’ in UMass Amherst
2 arrested, several hospitalized during ‘Blarney Blowout’ in Amherst
Greenfield drug bust 030623
Months-long heroin, cocaine investigation ends with 2 arrests

Latest News

Stuck between strong high and low pressure, New England will continue to deal with gusty wind.
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Janna’s Tuesday afternoon forecast
Dan's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Dan's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Janna’s Monday night forecast