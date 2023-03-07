Months-long heroin, cocaine investigation ends with 2 arrests

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A months-long investigation by the Northwestern District Anti-Crime Task Force, Greenfield Police Department, and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has led to the seizure of large quantities of heroin/fentanyl, cocaine, and cash in Greenfield.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, investigators executed multiple search warrants within the city on December 5, 2022. Police seized approximately 114 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 650 bags/DU of suspected heroin/fentanyl, and approximately $113,000 in U.S. currency.

Authorities said that they discovered that the defendant had restarted his narcotics operation again once he was out on bail from a previous case. Additional search warrants were granted following another investigation by the DA task force and Greenfield Police.

On the morning of March 6, 2023, officers from multiple agencies executed these warrants in both Greenfield and Turners Falls. At the Greenfield residence, officers seized approximately 2 kilograms of suspected cocaine, approximately 520 bags/DU of suspected heroin/fentanyl, and approximately $40,000 in U.S. currency.

Two men were then arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine (>200 grams) and possession with the intent to distribute heroin/fentanyl.

