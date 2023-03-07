Springfield leaders tour Springfield Public Schools meal facility

By Maria Wilson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Mar. 7, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Public Schools receives more than 25,000 meals per day from a state of the art culinary center right here in Springfield. The purpose – to make sure meals served at Springfield schools are nutritious, delicious, and locally sourced.

On Tuesday, Western Mass News got a chance to tour the facility alongside Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and other city leaders. We got a chance to see first hand how the meals are prepared, wrapped, and stored.

The food that comes out of this nut-free facility is made from scratch and prepared with food allergies and sensitivities in mind. They produce items like dinner rolls, meatballs, and breakfast sandwiches. The facility averages about 20,000 dinner rolls per week.

“This is quite a bakery. You won’t see anything quite like this in Massachusetts, anyway,” one facility representative said. “We do a lot of different things here. We have a variety of probably 20-25 different muffins we can produce.”

The center recycles food waste, which will eventually become compost that is used in local farms in Hadley. Last year, 26% of the facility’s food costs came from New England sources, according to Abby Getman Skillicom, who is in charge of student engagement at the center.

The facility is currently in the process of expanding the options of foods that can be prepared and served.

