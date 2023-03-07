Springfield Police looking for missing woman

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are looking for your help in locating a missing woman.

They said that 78-year-old Joan Thomas left her home on the 800 block of State Street sometime between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Tuesday.

If anyone has information, you are asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6360 or (413) 787-6300.

