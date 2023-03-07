Springfield Police respond to gunshots on Hebron Street

Dispatchers said there is one man barricaded wihtin a home.
Dispatchers said there is one man barricaded wihtin a home.
By Libby James
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday night around 8:30 P.M., Officers responded to Hebron Street for reports of a gunshot victim.

On arrival, they located an adult male victim who was transported to Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

