Springfield Police respond to gunshots on Hebron Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday night around 8:30 P.M., Officers responded to Hebron Street for reports of a gunshot victim.

On arrival, they located an adult male victim who was transported to Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating.

