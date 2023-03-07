Town by Town: 9-year-old author, WSU job fairs, and bike rack project

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Raegan Loughrey, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Westfield, and Holyoke.

A young local author visited one Springfield elementary school on Tuesday.

9-year-old author and motivational speaker Zaiden Rivera-Johnson was invited to speak to 3rd graders at Brightwood Elementary School in Springfield Tuesday.

Rivera-Johnson also donated copies of his book, “The Adventures of Zaiden and His Friends,” to students of the school.

This was all in an effort to give back to his community and inspire his peers.

Town by town also took us to Westfield State University where the college was finally able to hold their postponed career fairs on Tuesday.

These fairs offered an opportunity for Westfield students and local residents to network with employers and learn what it would be like to work for their companies.

Some of the registered companies included Big Y Foods, Clean Water Action, and Cooley Dickinson Health Care.

Finally, town by town took us to Holyoke, where the city is looking for local artists to submit their designs for an artistic bike rack project.

The city’s office of planning and economic development has partnered up with a number of other city departments to create this project aimed at giving exposure to a local artist while also increasing access to more bikes across the city.

$1,500 will be awarded to the artist with the winning design, which will be used to create up to 3 bike racks across the city.

All submissions must be sent to the cities OPED office by April 15th and will be chosen by a review committee on May 15th at a community event at the Holyoke Public Library.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have been able to identify the victim in a decades-old unsolved homicide case in...
Officials identify ‘Granby Girl’ from 1978 unsolved homicide
A jury has reached a guilty verdict in the 2014 death of Tayclair Moore in Springfield.
Springfield man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter
The Healey Administration called Mayor Sarno to tell him 30 homeless families were going to be...
Mayor Sarno responds to Gov. Healey’s placement of homeless families in Springfield
2 arrested, several hospitalized during ‘Blarney Blowout’ in UMass Amherst
2 arrested, several hospitalized during ‘Blarney Blowout’ in Amherst
Greenfield drug bust 030623
Months-long heroin, cocaine investigation ends with 2 arrests

Latest News

The city of Holyoke is moving forward following a detailed audit of the police department.
Holyoke officials looking to move forward after police department audit
There are calls for help from the community after a hit-and-run crash into an apartment...
4 people displaced after car crashes into Northampton apartment building
Stuck between strong high and low pressure, New England will continue to deal with gusty wind.
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
A proposal to ban nip bottles in the city of Chicopee has many people in the community talking.
Chicopee officials proposing ban on nip bottle sales
Local dairy farmers are hoping an increased tax credit proposed in Governor Maura Healey’s...
Dairy farmers hopeful about Healey’s increased tax credit proposal