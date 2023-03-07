Town by Town: 9-year-old author, WSU job fairs, and bike rack project

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Westfield, and Holyoke.

A young local author visited one Springfield elementary school on Tuesday.

9-year-old author and motivational speaker Zaiden Rivera-Johnson was invited to speak to 3rd graders at Brightwood Elementary School in Springfield Tuesday.

Rivera-Johnson also donated copies of his book, “The Adventures of Zaiden and His Friends,” to students of the school.

This was all in an effort to give back to his community and inspire his peers.

Town by town also took us to Westfield State University where the college was finally able to hold their postponed career fairs on Tuesday.

These fairs offered an opportunity for Westfield students and local residents to network with employers and learn what it would be like to work for their companies.

Some of the registered companies included Big Y Foods, Clean Water Action, and Cooley Dickinson Health Care.

Finally, town by town took us to Holyoke, where the city is looking for local artists to submit their designs for an artistic bike rack project.

The city’s office of planning and economic development has partnered up with a number of other city departments to create this project aimed at giving exposure to a local artist while also increasing access to more bikes across the city.

$1,500 will be awarded to the artist with the winning design, which will be used to create up to 3 bike racks across the city.

All submissions must be sent to the cities OPED office by April 15th and will be chosen by a review committee on May 15th at a community event at the Holyoke Public Library.

