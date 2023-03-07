West Springfield Police seeking woman wanted for $3k bank fraud

West Springfield bank fraud suspect 030623
West Springfield bank fraud suspect 030623(West Springfield Police Department)
By Addie Patterson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a female suspect after she fraudulently withdrew nearly $3,000 from a bank in West Springfield.

The incident took place earlier this year on February 17th.

During the transaction, the woman produced a fake ID.

Anyone with information on her identity is being asked to contact the West Springfield Police Department.

