Woman celebrating 106th birthday still loves her coffee

Mildred Linder’s friends said the determined woman had many talents and even designed her own home.
By KWQC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINFIELD, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) – Mildred Linder celebrated her 106th birthday last week with a special shout-out from KWQC, her local news station in Iowa.

Linder, who enjoys being involved in the community, is known as a “super sweet lady” who loves a good cup of black coffee.

Her friends said she went to college when she was 40 years old to become a teacher. They said she taught for many years for the local school system.

Linder’s friends said the determined woman had many talents and even designed her own home.

Copyright 2023 KWQC via Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have been able to identify the victim in a decades-old unsolved homicide case in...
Officials identify ‘Granby Girl’ from 1978 unsolved homicide
A jury has reached a guilty verdict in the 2014 death of Tayclair Moore in Springfield.
Springfield man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter
2 arrested, several hospitalized during ‘Blarney Blowout’ in UMass Amherst
2 arrested, several hospitalized during ‘Blarney Blowout’ in Amherst
The Healey Administration called Mayor Sarno to tell him 30 homeless families were going to be...
Mayor Sarno responds to Gov. Healey’s placement of homeless families in Springfield
15-year-old Josiah Delph 030623
Pittsfield Police seeking public’s help locating 2 missing teens

Latest News

This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows inmate Gary Green. Green...
Man faces execution in death of estranged wife, her daughter
President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center...
Joe Biden says new taxes on the rich can help save Medicare
A photo shared by David Honeywell shows the message written in fresh snow over the parking lot...
‘Help us’ carved into snow after winter storm buries California residents
A neighbor of Joe Mixon's says shots were fired at high school teens who were playing “NERF...
Bengals player’s home part of ‘active’ investigation, sheriff’s office says
Look out for these recalled eyedrops.
FDA: Two more eyedrops brands recalled due to risks