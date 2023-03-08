Amherst town officials react to this past weekend’s ‘Blarney Blowout’ fallout

AMHERST, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The decades-old campus “Blarney Blowout” tradition transported dozens of college students to the hospital due to excessive drinking this past Saturday. Now town officials are addressing fallout concerns from the event.

During a virtual meeting this week, the Amherst town manager expressed concerns about what the rest of the semester will look like following what happened this past weekend off campus.

“People participating, we think we’re primarily all student age there was a large contingent that came from out of town,” said Bockelman. “So, it became more of a destination party for many people. This is a party where people start drinking at 6,7,8 a.m. in the morning and then go throughout the day.”

Amherst town manager Paul Bockelman discussed the aftermath of the “Blarney Blowout” weekend, an off-campus event. During a virtual town council meeting on Monday. The weekend led to dozens of college students being transported to the hospital for excessive drinking.

“What was different this year was a huge number of transports for medical calls,” said Bockelman. “The big thing you might have heard is called the ‘Borg.’ Blackout rage gallon is a gallon of water that has water and vodka typically and other flavorings and pedialyte and stuff like that.”

A spokesperson for UMass Amherst shared a statement with Western Mass News that reads in part:

“...We are communicating with students and parents this week regarding the personal and public health dangers related to high-risk drinking...”

During Monday’s meeting, Bockelman expressed his hopes to have ongoing conversations with university leaders as concerns linger over what’s to come for the rest of the semester.

“We are concerned about next year but more importantly we’re concerned about this spring because with the university usually by the end of April they are pretty much done,” said Bockelman. “But this year they’ve extended that to Memorial Day so there’s 4 more warm weekends that we are conscious of and will have to prepare for.”

UMass Amherst responded to those concerns in a statement that says in part:

“UMass officials have been in ongoing conversations with our partners in the town of Amherst, and we’re in the process of setting up meetings to discuss joint planning efforts for the spring.”

Meanwhile, Amherst town councilor Mandy Jo Hanneke raised questions about the fees associated with the “Blarney Blowout.”

“Does UMASS contribute to the cost of managing this event?” said Hanneke.

Bockelman responded and addressed additional concerns.

“The university pays for all the overtime from the police departments that come to town, mutual aid is just seen as mutual aid because each of those communities absorbs those costs,” explained Bockelman. “We absorb the costs of our Amherst Police Department that’s working overtime. Because of the events are on town line.”

Western Mass News asked UMass Amherst when joint meetings to discuss planning efforts for the spring are expected, and they say there is no exact timeframe set.

