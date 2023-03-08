Breezy This Week, Watching 2 Storms This Weekend and Next Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A cold start on Wednesday morning with a gusty wind out of the NNW. Wind chills early Wednesday will be in the teens to 20′s, with actual air temperatures in the 20′s heading out the door. Wednesday afternoon, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower to middle 40′s. Breezes will continue throughout the day with winds out of the northwest, gusting up to 30 mph. Wednesday night, partly to mostly clear skies with lows in the middle and upper 20′s. Winds should ease a bit, but still maintain a healthy breezy around 5-10 mph.

Overall, the rest of this week will be mainly quiet, weather wise... as Thursday and Friday will both be dry and seasonable days with highs in the middle 40′s with the blend of sun and clouds. We are watching a system that will likely pass to the south Friday night into Saturday which could bring us a light snow shower early on Saturday. Other than that, Sunday looks dry and seasonable with highs in the middle 40′s. Don’t forget to spring your clocks forward this weekend! We are watching another cross-country system which could bring us some light snow showers Monday night into Tuesday of next week.

The middle of next week is also trending a bit cooler with highs reaching the upper 30′s both Tuesday and Wednesday. The second half of next week looks mainly dry with temps in the lower to middle 40′s, and we are watching another system that could bring rain or snow showers late Friday night into Saturday of next week.

