Easthampton mayor reacts to charges filed in deadly pedestrian crash

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Criminal charges have been filed against the driver who struck and killed two pedestrians on Route 10 in Easthampton last summer.

On August 2, 2022, 81-year-old Edward Hanlon Jr. and 60-year-old Ilona Murray of Easthampton were attempting to cross Route 10 near Burger King when a driver struck and killed both of them. The driver has now been identified as 64-year-old Stuart Larkin of South Hadley, who will be arraigned next month.

“My heart broke a little more for the families of the residents that were lost and also for the person charged. It’s a very difficult and real reality in our communities right now around pedestrian safety. Unfortunately, this isn’t the only one,” said Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle.

LaChapelle spoke with Western Mass News following the update on the investigation as Larkin is now facing criminal charges including two counts of negligent vehicular homicide and one count of speeding. An investigation conducted by the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office concluded that Larkin should have seen the pedestrians in time to avoid striking them.

“It’s the kind of case where we have an idea of what happened, but there’s nothing like a trial to get to the bottom of what happened versus what we believed happened,” said Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Matthew Thomas.

LaChapelle told us what has been done to make Route 10 safer for pedestrians and drivers following this fatal accident.

“We have a plan on the shelf with MassDOT to redo that whole stretch of Route 10 to address what exactly happened. MassDOT stepped up and said ‘Let’s do some temporary improvements.’ The planning for that has started to happen and we will see some crosswalks up and some blinking lights in that particular area, we are hoping, by summer,” LaChapelle noted.

She said there are additional plans in the works to address residents concerns about road safety in that part of the city.

“We are going forward with the bigger plan that would start by the West Street Bridge and it would go to the Northampton city line, but basically, multi-use paths, very clear signs, markers where you should cross the street and not, room for bikes to actually share the road with walkers and with cars and making it really more a community corridor, but most importantly make it safe,” LaChapelle explained.

Easthampton City Councilor Koni Denham also shared a statement with us that said, in part: “I encourage residents to continue to voice their concerns. It is having an impact. What we can all do at this time is use more caution while commuting on the road.”

Larkin will be arraigned at Northampton District Court on April 3.

