International Women’s Day shines spotlight on all-female leadership at AMR Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday marked International Women’s Day, which celebrated the achievements of women around the world.

“People aren’t used to seeing two females roll up in an ambulance, so changing that perception and seeing that everyone is just as capable and equally trained and just gets the job done,” said Kim D’Angelo, operations manager at American Medical Response in Springfield.

D’Angelo told Western Mass News that she started her career 17 years ago when it was a fully male dominated field.

“We have such a variety of roles that are staffed by women. At this point, there is so many avenues people can go,” D’Angelo added.

Emily Chandler, the program director of EMT and paramedic programs, started in EMS 20 years ago and has worked her way up.

“Being a woman in this field, being a leader has allowed the door to open for other females to come up onto positions in the field of EMTs and paramedics,” Chandler explained.

AMR Springfield is 36 percent female with women working in leadership roles, supervisors, paramedics, dispatchers and EMTs. We spoke to some of the EMTs who told us their abilities are sometimes questioned when responding to scenes, but they don’t let that stop them.

“We get a lot of comments about being small, especially females and it’s funny because I feel like we are just as capable, even stronger sometimes, and so we do get a lot of comments and it’s nice to be able to prove them wrong and show we are strong and competent and smart and motivated as well,” said EMT Lena Flebotte.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.