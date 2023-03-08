Man arrested, ‘ghost gun’ recovered during Springfield traffic stop

A Springfield man has been arrested after officers seized a large capacity ‘ghost gun’ during a...
A Springfield man has been arrested after officers seized a large capacity ‘ghost gun’ during a routine traffic stop overnight.(Springfield Police)
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man has been arrested after officers seized a large capacity ‘ghost gun’ during a routine traffic stop overnight.

Detectives were tipped off that the suspect, 21-year-old David Rivera, allegedly had illegal possession of the loaded gun.

Police found the vehicle the Rivera was traveling in and conducted a traffic stop shortly after midnight. They recovered the weapon, which was a loaded ‘ghost gun’ that was capable of holding 11 rounds of ammunition.

Rivera was arrested and charged with carrying without a license and carrying a loaded large capacity firearm on a public way.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh noted that Wednesday’s seizure was the 40th illegal firearm seizure and 13th ‘ghost gun’ recovered in Springfield so far in 2023.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

The oldest bocce player at Tuesday night’s game was 103 years old!
People of all ages come together to compete in West Springfield bocce playoffs
According to Superintendent Warwick, the goal of the program is to hire candidates that...
Springfield Public Schools recruiting in Puerto Rico to increase staff diversity