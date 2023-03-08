Man arrested, ‘ghost gun’ recovered during Springfield traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man has been arrested after officers seized a large capacity ‘ghost gun’ during a routine traffic stop overnight.

Detectives were tipped off that the suspect, 21-year-old David Rivera, allegedly had illegal possession of the loaded gun.

Police found the vehicle the Rivera was traveling in and conducted a traffic stop shortly after midnight. They recovered the weapon, which was a loaded ‘ghost gun’ that was capable of holding 11 rounds of ammunition.

Rivera was arrested and charged with carrying without a license and carrying a loaded large capacity firearm on a public way.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh noted that Wednesday’s seizure was the 40th illegal firearm seizure and 13th ‘ghost gun’ recovered in Springfield so far in 2023.

