Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run on Commercial St. in Adams

ADAMS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Adams are responding to Commercial Street Tuesday night for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle which left the scene.

Adams Police Sergeant Donna Malloy confirmed the incident to Western Mass News. However, due to it being an active investigation, no further information is available at this time.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online as we provide you the latest updates as soon as they enter our newsroom.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.