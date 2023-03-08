Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run on Commercial St. in Adams

By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:07 PM EST
ADAMS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Adams are responding to Commercial Street Tuesday night for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle which left the scene.

Adams Police Sergeant Donna Malloy confirmed the incident to Western Mass News. However, due to it being an active investigation, no further information is available at this time.

