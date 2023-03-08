People of all ages come together to compete in West Springfield bocce playoffs

In West Springfield, people of all ages are coming together to play the sport of bocce.
By Addie Patterson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - People of all ages came together Tuesday night to compete in the bocce playoffs at the Dante Club in West Springfield.

Organizer Rico Daniele of Springfield’s Mom and Rico’s Specialty Market told Western Mass News that they love seeing people of all backgrounds and ethnicities come together and bond over the sport.

“Any age can play. You can be 100 years old, you can be 20 years. I like to see these kids play with their parents and grandparents on the same team,” Daniele said. “It brings people together of any age here, which is beautiful.”

Daniele said that the oldest bocce player at Tuesday night’s game was 103 years old.

