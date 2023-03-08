Police: ‘major narcotics trafficking ring’ in western Mass. dismantled

(WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators have been able to dismantle what they called a “major narcotics trafficking ring” in western Massachusetts.

Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that the investigation began in 2022 into suppliers in the Springfield area who were allegedly selling heroin, much of which was field-tested and came back positive as fentanyl.

Search warrants were executed upon several locations and several vehicles throughout Hampden County last month and investigators reportedly seized approximately 9.5 kilograms of suspected cocaine, 2.3 kilograms of a narcotic packaged as packed into 111,200 individual small bags, 28 grams of suspected fentanyl pills, 18 pounds of marijuana, approximately $104,000 in cash, six vehicles associated with the drug organization operations, and three guns.

“Field tests of most samples of the seized narcotics billed as heroin revealed the content to be the more powerful fentanyl, the synthetic narcotic that has become the more prevalent opiate seen in street-level distribution in Massachusetts,” Procopio explained.

The investigation also led to eight arrests between January 27 and February 17, 2023:

Josue Figueroa, 29, of Springfield – Charges: trafficking heroin or fentanyl (200 grams or more), trafficking cocaine (200 grams or more), and conspiracy to violate narcotic laws

Robert Bigio Sr., 60, of Springfield – Charges: trafficking heroin (100 to 200 grams), trafficking fentanyl (10 or more grams), trafficking cocaine (100 to 200 grams), and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Robert Bigio Jr., 34, of Springfield – Charges: trafficking heroin (100 to 200 grams), trafficking fentanyl (10 or more grams), trafficking cocaine (100 to 200 grams), and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Alexander Rodriguez, 33, of Holyoke – Charges: trafficking heroin (200 grams or more), trafficking fentanyl, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Emmanuel Montano, 38, of Springfield – Charge: trafficking in heroin or fentanyl (36 to 100 grams)

Heriberto Escalera, 34, of Springfield – Charges: trafficking heroin or fentanyl (36 to 100 grams – second offense), trafficking cocaine (100 to 200 grams), two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and two counts of possession of a firearm with a prior conviction for a crime involving violence or drugs

Christopher Bermudez, 29, of Holyoke – Charge: possession of heroin

Aneudy Lopez-Santos, 40, of Holyoke – Charge: trafficking cocaine (100 to 200 grams)

“Dismantling these organizations that import death onto our streets is a priority of the Massachusetts State Police and our partner agencies,” said Mass. State Police Interim Colonel John Mawn Jr. in a statement.

Procopio added that the Springfield area “is a source of supply for large-scale narcotics trafficking in Western New England” and that “drug traffickers in the metropolitan area have direct connections to Connecticut and New York City.” He explained that, in 2022, State Police detectives responded to 57 overdoses believed to have been caused by heroin or fentanyl and Springfield Police responded to 487 suspected overdoses in the city. In Springfield, officers reportedly administered Narcan 115 times last year.

Across the Commonwealth, State Police responded to 692 suspected heroin or fentanyl overdoses in 2022 and, as of February 26, 2023, 79 overdoses statewide this year. In 2022, troopers administered Narcan 56 times statewide and have used it eight times so far this year.

The investigation was conducted by the Mass. State Police CINRET-West unit, which is comprised of troopers and members of the Springfield, Holyoke, Easthampton, Westfield, Ludlow, and Pittsfield Police Departments, the Homeland Security Investigations Department, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, and the Massachusetts National Guard. They also received assistance from the Springfield Police Firearm Investigation Unit, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the US Postal Inspection Service, and the Hampden County Strategic Action and Focused Enforcement (SAFE) Unit.

