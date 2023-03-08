State lawmakers looking for solutions to address housing homeless in hotels

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a scramble in Springfield on Friday after the state sent 30 homeless families to be housed downtown, only to be moved elsewhere.

“We just want notice and due process,” said State Representative Bud Williams.

On Friday, the Healey Administration called on Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno to house 30 homeless families at the Holiday Inn Express on State Street. Massachusetts is a right-to-shelter state meaning that, if you qualify, the government can provide short-term shelter. However, Sarno said that there wasn’t adequate room in the hotel and he was never notified.

“You create disastrous situations, which is not fair to the city in question, in this case Springfield,” Sarno told Western Mass News on Monday.

Now, others are reaching out to the state’s housing department looking for solutions.

“When you take individuals and more or less just drop them in downtown Springfield…We want to make sure…we have the right facility and we have the right support system,” Williams added.

We’re also getting answers from the executive director of Winter Walk, an organization that led a walk to raise awareness about homelessness in downtown Springfield last month.

“We’re dealing with a crisis of the affordability of housing, which is an ongoing issue, but also an influx of immigrant families coming from places of turmoil and in need,” said Ari Barbanell, executive director of Winter Walk.

Barbanell told Western Mass News that while there are resources available across the state, they’re all stretched thin.

“Obviously, you’re dealing with more than one person, so trying to get people into safe space that can accommodate multiple people is challenging when we’re in a housing crisis,” Barbanell explained.

Governor Maura Healey’s first budget proposal was just filed last Wednesday and it has over $100 million to address homelessness.

“I was encouraged by the governor’s budget coming out to put money into that. We have to deal with that,” Williams said.

In a follow up statement after speaking with the Healey Administration, Sarno said, in part:

“Lt. Governor Driscoll shared with me her disappointment too, about the lack of proper planning and advance communication by DHCD. Being a former mayor herself, she understands the pressure and strain on resources this could have put on our city of Springfield, including the need for school enrollment and transportation aspects for children and basic health care needs, etc.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.