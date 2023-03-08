Town by Town: ‘Woody Wednesdays’ therapy dog, Rail Trail Bridge work, ‘Storm-Ready’ award

By Raegan Loughrey, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair, Matt Sottile, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Westfield, and West Springfield.

It’s “Woody Wednesday” over at American International College in Springfield.

AIC admissions agree that they look forward to Wednesdays because of a weekly visit from a furry friend.

Woody, the resident therapy dog on the AIC campus began visiting administrative offices before the start of the pandemic and now by popular demand, he visits weekly, thus the term “Woody Wednesdays” was coined.

Starting on March 8, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be conducting a concrete deck placement on the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail Bridge in Westfield.

During the scheduled work, two-way traffic will be maintained on Elm Street with traffic shifts to accommodate concrete placement.

The town of West Springfield was awarded the “Storm-Ready” designation by the National Weather Service in Norton, Mass.

We’re told the “Storm-Ready” program helps arm communities with the communication and safety skills needed to save lives and property before, during, and after the event, by helping community leaders and emergency managers strengthen local safety programs.

