Black History Month celebration held at a Chicopee school
By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday night, a Black History Month celebration was held at the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School in Chicopee.

The celebration included several guest speakers and many poetry readings.

The original event was scheduled to last week but due to the weather, it was rescheduled.

The celebration started at 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

