Black History Month celebration held at a Chicopee school

CHICOPEE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday night, a Black History Month celebration was held at the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School in Chicopee.

The celebration included several guest speakers and many poetry readings.

The original event was scheduled to last week but due to the weather, it was rescheduled.

The celebration started at 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.