‘Celebrity Bartending Event’ raises funds for local boy scout troops

By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The boy scouts held their annual “Celebrity Bartending Fundraiser” at the Student Prince and Fort restaurant in Downtown Springfield.

Working at the bar on Wednesday night was none other than our very own Matt Sottile.

Matt and several other local celebrities helped take orders and pour drinks for patrons.

All of the proceeds from the event went to the local boy scout troops.

