Crews battling fire on Princeton Street in Springfield
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are working to put out a fire on Princeton Street in Springfield.
Firefighters were called to the scene around 9 a.m. Thursday.
Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte said that a second alarm has been called.
