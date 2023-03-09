Crews battling fire on Princeton Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are working to put out a fire on Princeton Street in Springfield.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte said that a second alarm has been called.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more infomation as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.