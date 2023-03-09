Crews battling fire on Princeton Street in Springfield

Crews were called to a fire on Princeton Street in Springfield on March 9, 2023
Crews were called to a fire on Princeton Street in Springfield on March 9, 2023(Springfield Fire Dept.)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are working to put out a fire on Princeton Street in Springfield.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte said that a second alarm has been called.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more infomation as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: ‘major narcotics trafficking ring’ in western Mass. dismantled
Police: ‘major narcotics trafficking ring’ in western Mass. dismantled
File - police lights
Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run on Commercial St. in Adams
About 5 acres sits unused on Burnett Road. It is privately owned, but now, an electric vehicle...
Electric vehicle dealership looking to develop on Burnett Rd in Chicopee
Joan Thomas
Springfield Police locate missing woman
James Devine won the $4 million top prize on an instant ticket game.
Man traveling out of state for birth of his 4th grandchild wins $4M lottery prize

Latest News

An organization created by the Hampden District Attorney's Office with the mission to change...
Getting Answers: Court program offering hope to minors
Black History Month celebration held at a Chicopee school
Black History Month celebration held at a Chicopee school
Springfield Elks Lodge hosts ‘Irish Elk of the Year’
Springfield Elks Lodge hosts ‘Irish Elk of the Year’
Enfield Police seek the public’s help in identifying a larceny suspect
Enfield Police seek the public’s help in identifying a larceny suspect