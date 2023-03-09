Death investigation underway on James Street in Ludlow

One person was found dead inside a home on James Street in Ludlow Thursday morning.
By Matt Sottile, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was found dead inside a home on James Street in Ludlow Thursday morning.

A large police presence was seen at 162 James Street with Ludlow Police, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, Mass. State Police, and officials from the Hampden District Attorney’s Office on the scene.

Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas told us that officers were called to the home around 9:30 a.m. They discovered a dead body inside the home and another person inside when they arrived.

We spoke with neighbors, who did not want to be identified. They told Western Mass News it’s a quiet, residential area and they said a mother and daughter live inside the home.

“I see the young lady walk up and down the street often, but I haven’t seen the mother in a few months, probably since around November,” one neighbor explained.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Getting Answers: asthma and air quality in the Pioneer Valley
Getting Answers: asthma and air quality in the Pioneer Valley
An organization created by the Hampden District Attorney's Office with the mission to change...
