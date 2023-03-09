Getting Answers: Court program offering hope to minors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Emerging Adult Court of Hope, known as EACH, was created by the Hampden District Attorney’s office four years ago.

It’s a first of its kind here in the Bay State with the mission to change the lives of young people facing criminal charges.

“I was already a year and a half into my bid, " said Carlton ford.

“I could’ve went a free man after that and took the charge and said whatever but I decided to go with EACH because they said they would take my felony off my record so that’s what I did.”

At 21 years old Carlton Ford was facing two years behind bars for carrying a gun without a license and smoking marijuana in an unregistered car back in March of 2020.

Now three years later, Carlton has a clean record. He is a licensed truck driver with the goal of purchasing his own truck and starting his own company.

“I kind of already had a good job. I was doing alright. Got into it being around the wrong people at the wrong time. So, I ended up going to jail for a few months.”

Sedale Collymore was 23 years old when he was charged with home invasion in August of 2019 with the possibility of spending 10 years behind bars.

But today his record is clear working in maintenance at Behavioral Health Network.

It was here at the Springfield Trial Court both Sedale and Carlton made the decision to turn their lives around, pleading into the Emerging Adult Court of Hope. A specialty court launched by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office in 2019.

“Essentially the idea is what can we do better with this population while understanding there are serious public safety concerns. But on the other hand, there are people that deserve an opportunity to change their lives,” said Hampden district attorney Anthony Gulluni.

Hampden district attorney Anthony Gulluni created the court as an alternative to jail time, allowing those 18 to 24 years old to plead guilty to the charges they’re facing but with the opportunity to have their records cleared at the end of the program.

“We’re really taking chances on people. Maybe their last chances before they end up in a really serious situation, a long term jail sentence.”

“It’s about understanding that accountability is important. It’s difficult. It’s challenging. They feel stressed because a lot of it is brand new to them, but the court is designed to get them to a better place in their lives. "

Each consists of four phases that focus on relationship building, education, and career aspirations over 18 to 24 months – with some participants taking longer than others.

Carlton completed the program in just 14 months while it took Sedale a bit longer. But both men say it wasn’t until more than halfway when they started to see real change.

“Phase three. Because when I got to phase three I had to jump through a couple of hurdles like getting my license back and I already had a GED. But if you’re a newcomer in this program by phase three you’ll have a GED and your license. You’ll feel better. You’ll feel better as a person,” said Collymore.

“Phase three because phase three focuses on finding your career. Not just a regular job. You find yourself and what you want to do after.”

Sedale was one of the many participants of the program who saw Carlton become the first graduate of the each program eager to join him on the other side.

“I felt relieved just looking back at the other ones. Hopefully they’ll see it’s not impossible to reach your goals and graduate.”

“We understand what the other one was going through. When I saw them at my graduation it was like this doesn’t last forever. What you put into it is what you get out of it.”

As part of the process– the DA’s office partners with the Massachusetts Trial Court and ROCA – a non profit that works with high risk youth.

Sedale and Carlton expressing their gratitude for the people there who have taken the time to invest in them as people.

“You become more invested. You build like a family. When I come here it’s always smiles and warm embrace. These people I’ll keep visiting and see for the rest of my life. If you are invested and they see that they will invest time in you.”

Gulluni tells Western Mass News each currently has 10 participants aside from their two graduates but he’s looking to grow that number to 25 looking to help out more young adults who find themselves in trouble with the law.

“These young people really start committing offenses as kids, juveniles. And those offenses are dealt with a small touch but those offenses get more serious.”

“Brains continue to develop well into the mid 20s and without that full development those young people have a different understanding of consequences. They’re impulsive and they think and react more quickly than older adults.”

And it’s a program Sedale and Carlton can attest does make a real difference.

“To be honest no. I think I would be in a much worse situation if I didn’t go through ROCA. Probably doing life or something like that. "

Kind of building myself up and building my life back together. And when you’re done, I realized wow I have this opportunity and this job.

Gulluni says his office is accepting applicants for the court while also taking a look at cases that come through their office that fit the criteria and he is hoping to expand each to other courts across the state, already speaking with the Suffolk County DA about the success they’ve seen so far.

