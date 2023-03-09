Springfield Elks Lodge hosts ‘Irish Elk of the Year’

Springfield Elks Lodge hosts ‘Irish Elk of the Year’
By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday evening, the Springfield Elks Lodge held their annual “Irish Elk of the Year” event.

This year, Michael Fitzgerald was recognized as the Irish elk’s honored guest.

Fitzgerald told Western Mass News that he’s honored to receive the award.

“It’s a lot of time a lot of commitment, but it’s all about giving the elks about the recognition of what we do and it’s all charity,” said Fitzgerald.

He expressed that he’s thankful for all the other great elks that came before him.

The event took place at the Lodge on Tiffany Street.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - police lights
Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run on Commercial St. in Adams
Police: ‘major narcotics trafficking ring’ in western Mass. dismantled
Police: ‘major narcotics trafficking ring’ in western Mass. dismantled
About 5 acres sits unused on Burnett Road. It is privately owned, but now, an electric vehicle...
Electric vehicle dealership looking to develop on Burnett Rd in Chicopee
Joan Thomas
Springfield Police locate missing woman
James Devine won the $4 million top prize on an instant ticket game.
Man traveling out of state for birth of his 4th grandchild wins $4M lottery prize

Latest News

Black History Month celebration held at a Chicopee school
Black History Month celebration held at a Chicopee school
Enfield Police seek the public’s help in identifying a larceny suspect
Enfield Police seek the public’s help in identifying a larceny suspect
‘Celebrity Bartending Event’ raises funds for local boy scout troops
‘Celebrity Bartending Event’ raises funds for local boy scout troops
Reunited Ukrainian family settling into a new life in western Massachusetts
Reunited Ukrainian family settling into a new life in western Massachusetts