Springfield Elks Lodge hosts ‘Irish Elk of the Year’

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday evening, the Springfield Elks Lodge held their annual “Irish Elk of the Year” event.

This year, Michael Fitzgerald was recognized as the Irish elk’s honored guest.

Fitzgerald told Western Mass News that he’s honored to receive the award.

“It’s a lot of time a lot of commitment, but it’s all about giving the elks about the recognition of what we do and it’s all charity,” said Fitzgerald.

He expressed that he’s thankful for all the other great elks that came before him.

The event took place at the Lodge on Tiffany Street.

