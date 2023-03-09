Tracking Two Storms: Minor Friday Night and Potential For a Powerful Nor’easter Next Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We ended up with a lovely March day across western Mass! Breezy, but thanks to good sunshine temperatures managed to climb into the upper 40s to near 50 in the lower valley and upper 30s to low 40s farther north and west.

Skies remain mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight and overnight with a lighter breeze out of the north. Temperatures cool into the lower to middle 20s through sunrise.

Friday will be a quiet weather day with dry weather and light wind. We start the day with some sun, but clouds increase ahead of approaching low pressure system. This low will swing to our south Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing our area a period of light snow.

Snow will fall overnight Friday into early Saturday morning across southern New England. This will be a minor event with amounts likely from a coating to inch across most of the area, but 1-3 inches are possible in the hills of southern Berkshire County into western Hampden and Hampshire Counties. Skies remain mostly cloudy Saturday with a spot rain or snow shower and a gusty Northeast breeze.

Any snow from Friday night will likely melt Sunday as temperatures climb back into the 40s with the help of good sunshine. A nice weather day to end the weekend.

Early next week will feature a developing coastal storm that could be a high impact storm for southern New England. Chances are looking good that we will see wet weather, but the details are still quite fuzzy this far out. For now, prepare for rain and snow showers Monday, then a chance for heavier snow/mixing Monday night into Tuesday. Gusty wind also a concern as well as the threat for heavy, wet snow. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.