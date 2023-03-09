UMass Minutewomen get automatic bid to Women’s NIT Tournament

The UMass Minutewomen gather during their game against George Washington University on February...
The UMass Minutewomen gather during their game against George Washington University on February 25. 2023(Ryan Trowbridge)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The UMass Minutewomen’s hopes for post-season play remain alive despite their loss in the Atlantic 10 Championship over the weekend.

The NIT announced that the team has received an automatic bid to the Women’s NIT Tournament.

UMass finished the regular season with a 24-5 overall record and a 14-2 conference record. They lost to St. Louis 85-91 in overtime in the A-10 Championship on Sunday.

Though they didn’t garner an automatic bid into the NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament by winning the conference tournament, there is still a chance that the Minutewomen could make ‘the big dance’ as an at-large bid when that bracket is announced on Sunday.

The 64-team field for the WNIT will be announced Sunday after the NCAA bracket is announed. The full WNIT bracket will be announced on Monday, with the first round starting on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: ‘major narcotics trafficking ring’ in western Mass. dismantled
Police: ‘major narcotics trafficking ring’ in western Mass. dismantled
File - police lights
Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run on Commercial St. in Adams
About 5 acres sits unused on Burnett Road. It is privately owned, but now, an electric vehicle...
Electric vehicle dealership looking to develop on Burnett Rd in Chicopee
Joan Thomas
Springfield Police locate missing woman
James Devine won the $4 million top prize on an instant ticket game.
Man traveling out of state for birth of his 4th grandchild wins $4M lottery prize

Latest News

Banner unveiled to mark Springfield Central football player’s national award
Banner unveiled to mark Springfield Central football player’s national award
After Massachusetts became the 36th state to legalize sports betting and open in-person retail...
MGM Springfield prepares for this week’s mobile sports betting launch
After Massachusetts became the 36th state to legalize sports betting and open in-person retail...
MGM Springfield prepares for this week’s mobile sports betting launch
Smith Pioneers to begin run in D-3 NCAA basketball tournament
Smith Pioneers to begin run in D-3 NCAA basketball tournament