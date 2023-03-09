UMass Minutewomen get automatic bid to Women’s NIT Tournament

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The UMass Minutewomen’s hopes for post-season play remain alive despite their loss in the Atlantic 10 Championship over the weekend.

The NIT announced that the team has received an automatic bid to the Women’s NIT Tournament.

UMass finished the regular season with a 24-5 overall record and a 14-2 conference record. They lost to St. Louis 85-91 in overtime in the A-10 Championship on Sunday.

Though they didn’t garner an automatic bid into the NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament by winning the conference tournament, there is still a chance that the Minutewomen could make ‘the big dance’ as an at-large bid when that bracket is announced on Sunday.

The 64-team field for the WNIT will be announced Sunday after the NCAA bracket is announed. The full WNIT bracket will be announced on Monday, with the first round starting on Wednesday.

