Westfield Police is looking for a missing teenager

Jovan Morrison
Jovan Morrison(Westfield Police)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WESTFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police seek the public’s help in finding a missing teen in Westfield.

According to the Westfield Police Department, 13-year-old Jovan Morrison is about six-feet-tall, thin build with red dyed, faded to a pinkish curly hair.

Officials said Morrison typically wears a hooded sweatshirt with the hood over his head and a balaclava style mask over his face.

If anyone has any information about his whereabouts contact the Westfield Police Department at 413-562-5411 or you could call your local police department.

