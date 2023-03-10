2 arrested, juveniles face several drug and gun charges in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield Police arrest two juveniles that face drug and gun charges.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, on Wednesday evening officers spotted a male juvenile that had been reported missing with an outstanding arrest warrant in the Berkshire Medical Center parking lot on North Street.

The suspect then entered a car driven by another male juvenile. Both individuals are well known to members of the department.

Officials confirmed that after a short car and foot pursuit, police located the individuals and conducted a search where they found large amounts of heroin and crack cocaine along with two loaded guns.

Pittsfield Police said both juveniles are facing the following charges:

-Possession of heroin with the intend to distribute

-Possession of cocaine with the intend to distribute

-Possession of a firearm in commission of felony

-Carrying a firearm without a license

-Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

-Improper storage of a firearm

-Possession of ammunition without an FID card

