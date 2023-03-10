2 arrested, juveniles face several drug and gun charges in Pittsfield

Pittsfield Police arrest two juveniles that face drug and gun charges.
Pittsfield Police arrest two juveniles that face drug and gun charges.(Pittsfield Police Department)
By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield Police arrest two juveniles that face drug and gun charges.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, on Wednesday evening officers spotted a male juvenile that had been reported missing with an outstanding arrest warrant in the Berkshire Medical Center parking lot on North Street.

The suspect then entered a car driven by another male juvenile. Both individuals are well known to members of the department.

Officials confirmed that after a short car and foot pursuit, police located the individuals and conducted a search where they found large amounts of heroin and crack cocaine along with two loaded guns.

Pittsfield Police said both juveniles are facing the following charges:

-Possession of heroin with the intend to distribute

-Possession of cocaine with the intend to distribute

-Possession of a firearm in commission of felony

-Carrying a firearm without a license

-Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

-Improper storage of a firearm

-Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway on James Street in Ludlow
Death investigation underway on James Street in Ludlow
Police: ‘major narcotics trafficking ring’ in western Mass. dismantled
Police: ‘major narcotics trafficking ring’ in western Mass. dismantled
File - police lights
Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run on Commercial St. in Adams
About 5 acres sits unused on Burnett Road. It is privately owned, but now, an electric vehicle...
Electric vehicle dealership looking to develop on Burnett Rd in Chicopee
2 people displaced after fire on Princeton Street in Springfield
2 people displaced after fire on Princeton Street in Springfield

Latest News

Police are looking for the owners of a missing dog in Holyoke.
Holyoke Police search for owners of missing dog
Neighbors weigh in on a body found in Ludlow home investigation
Neighbors weigh in on body found in Ludlow home investigation
Town by Town: T-birds awards a local school, restored mural at Victory Theater, Aging and...
Town by Town: T-birds awards a local school, restored mural at Victory Theater, Aging and Enrichment Center
Holyoke prepares for St. Patrick’s weekend festivities
Holyoke prepares for St. Patrick’s weekend festivities