Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant to open at Foxwoods Resort Casino this summer

Gordon Ramsey to open restaurant at Foxwoods Resort Casino
By Luke Hajdasz
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MASHANTUCKET, CT (WFSB) - Gordon Ramsey will open a Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant at Foxwoods Resort Casino early this summer.

Casino leaders made the announcement today at the casino’s 31st anniversary celebration.

“Gordon Ramsey is the most well-known chef in the world and having your name associated with him is something very special not many organizations have the opportunity to do that,” Foxwoods President & CEO Jason Guyot said.

The casino attracts folks from all over the country. Folks like Tania Levy Mednay who is from Westchester County, NY.

“I already told my sister, if you get a reservation for that night, when we find out the grand opening is, I want to be there,” Levy Mednay said. “The history behind it, the whole Indian reservation is just fantastic.”

The announcement comes on the heels of news that Great Wolf Lodge indoor waterpark is opening at Foxwoods in the spring of 2025.

As casino leaders celebrate more than three decades of investment into eastern Connecticut, they say big names like Ramsey will keep the crowds coming.

“What better day to announce this than our 31st anniversary,” Guyot said.

Ramsey’s restaurant is expected to bring about 150 jobs to the casino. Those jobs are expected to be posted as soon as next week.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

