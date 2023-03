HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday morning, Holyoke Fire crews responded to Walnut Street and Sargeant street for a porch fire.

Crews found a small fire on the 4th floor porch that had already been partially extinguished.

No injuries reported and the cause is under investigation.

