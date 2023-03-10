Holyoke prepares for St. Patrick’s weekend festivities

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - One of the largest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the region will take place in western Mass. this weekend.

The city of Holyoke is just ten days away from their 70 annual St. Patrick’s parade.

St. Patrick’s Day is a week from tomorrow. But Holyoke will be celebrating that whole weekend and the city is already gearing up.

Western Mass News crews saw street signs along Beech Street letting residents know street sweeping is already underway and parking is restricted.

On Saturday, Holyoke will be hosting its 46 annual St. Patrick’s 10k road race followed by the parade the next day.

Western Mass News checked in with business along the race route.

Nixangelie Torres is the co-owner of Los Muñaños Latin cuisine in Holyoke and shared with us the restaurant’s special plans for the day.

“We are planning on having a set up outside our restaurant location,” said Torres. “We will have food for the people walking by. We are definitely very excited.”

Torres said this will be the first year the restaurant will be open for the St. Patrick’s weekend festivities.

These preps are ahead of tomorrow’s road race and parade security meeting where federal, state ad local will discuss the city’s plans for the big weekend.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.