Holyoke prepares for St. Patrick’s weekend festivities

Holyoke prepares for St. Patrick’s weekend festivities
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Josh Daley and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - One of the largest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the region will take place in western Mass. this weekend.

The city of Holyoke is just ten days away from their 70 annual St. Patrick’s parade.

St. Patrick’s Day is a week from tomorrow. But Holyoke will be celebrating that whole weekend and the city is already gearing up.

Western Mass News crews saw street signs along Beech Street letting residents know street sweeping is already underway and parking is restricted.

On Saturday, Holyoke will be hosting its 46 annual St. Patrick’s 10k road race followed by the parade the next day.

Western Mass News checked in with business along the race route.

Nixangelie Torres is the co-owner of Los Muñaños Latin cuisine in Holyoke and shared with us the restaurant’s special plans for the day.

“We are planning on having a set up outside our restaurant location,” said Torres. “We will have food for the people walking by. We are definitely very excited.”

Torres said this will be the first year the restaurant will be open for the St. Patrick’s weekend festivities.

These preps are ahead of tomorrow’s road race and parade security meeting where federal, state ad local will discuss the city’s plans for the big weekend.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: ‘major narcotics trafficking ring’ in western Mass. dismantled
Police: ‘major narcotics trafficking ring’ in western Mass. dismantled
Death investigation underway on James Street in Ludlow
Death investigation underway on James Street in Ludlow
File - police lights
Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run on Commercial St. in Adams
About 5 acres sits unused on Burnett Road. It is privately owned, but now, an electric vehicle...
Electric vehicle dealership looking to develop on Burnett Rd in Chicopee
Joan Thomas
Springfield Police locate missing woman

Latest News

Jovan Morrison
Westfield Police is looking for a missing teenager
Friday will be a dry day, but by Friday night, low pressure swings to our south, bringing light...
Janna's Friday Forecast
On Thursday afternoon, crews respond to a motor vehicle accident on Old Warren Road in Palmer.
Palmer crews respond to a car accident on Old Warren Road
Getting Answers: increase in illegal gun seizures in Springfield
Getting Answers: increase in illegal gun seizures in Springfield