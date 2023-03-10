Hundreds preparing to take the plunge for Special Olympics

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hundreds will brave the cold this weekend in Westfield as they take a polar plunge to benefit Special Olympics.

“The athletes are so thankful and appreciative for what we do and that’s why we are here,” said West Springfield Police Officer Erica Ireland.

Western Mass News met with Ireland, who is the organizer of the third annual Western Massachusetts Polar Plunge event to benefit the Massachusetts Special Olympics. She told us the event will start on Sunday at 10 a.m. and the plunge will take place around noon.

“It is spring ahead that day or the night prior, so everyone make sure to set your clocks the right time, so you can be here to enjoy the fun,” Ireland explained.

So far, around 300 people have registered to take the plunge with the goal of raising $65,000. Food vendors, balloon artists, and face painting will all be offered with all the proceeds going to the Special Olympics.

“We are going to have a special tube set-up that has a polar bear on it with air horns and we are encouraging our plungers to go as deep as they can and hit those air horns to let people know that they did it…People are going to come in costumes and they are going to get dressed in all kinds of crazy ways. It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be a great time the committee does a great job and it’s all for Special Olympics. It’s all for the athletes,” said Michael Wilk, member of the Polar Plunge Committee.

You can support Western Mass News reporter Libby James with her plunge by clicking here.

