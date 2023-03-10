Hundreds preparing to take the plunge for Special Olympics

Hundreds will brave the cold this weekend in Westfield as they take a polar plunge to benefit...
Hundreds will brave the cold this weekend in Westfield as they take a polar plunge to benefit Special Olympics.(Special Olympics Wisconsin)
By Libby James and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hundreds will brave the cold this weekend in Westfield as they take a polar plunge to benefit Special Olympics.

“The athletes are so thankful and appreciative for what we do and that’s why we are here,” said West Springfield Police Officer Erica Ireland.

Western Mass News met with Ireland, who is the organizer of the third annual Western Massachusetts Polar Plunge event to benefit the Massachusetts Special Olympics. She told us the event will start on Sunday at 10 a.m. and the plunge will take place around noon.

“It is spring ahead that day or the night prior, so everyone make sure to set your clocks the right time, so you can be here to enjoy the fun,” Ireland explained.

So far, around 300 people have registered to take the plunge with the goal of raising $65,000. Food vendors, balloon artists, and face painting will all be offered with all the proceeds going to the Special Olympics.

“We are going to have a special tube set-up that has a polar bear on it with air horns and we are encouraging our plungers to go as deep as they can and hit those air horns to let people know that they did it…People are going to come in costumes and they are going to get dressed in all kinds of crazy ways. It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be a great time the committee does a great job and it’s all for Special Olympics. It’s all for the athletes,” said Michael Wilk, member of the Polar Plunge Committee.

You can support Western Mass News reporter Libby James with her plunge by clicking here.

If you are interested in signing up to take part, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway on James Street in Ludlow
Death investigation underway on James Street in Ludlow
Police: ‘major narcotics trafficking ring’ in western Mass. dismantled
Police: ‘major narcotics trafficking ring’ in western Mass. dismantled
2 people displaced after fire on Princeton Street in Springfield
2 people displaced after fire on Princeton Street in Springfield
Neighbors weigh in on a body found in Ludlow home investigation
Neighbors weigh in on body found in Ludlow home investigation
Dan's Friday Morning Forecast
Wet snow tonight, potential for major Nor’easter Monday Night/Tuesday

Latest News

Frederick Pinney appears in Hampden County Superior Court on March 3, 2023
Sentencing held for man convicted of involuntary manslaughter
Mobile bets began to be placed across the state at 10 a.m. Friday
Mobile sports betting officially underway in Massachusetts
Dispatchers said there is one man barricaded wihtin a home.
Driver arrested for DUI after Springfield crash
Porch fire on the 4th floor building
Holyoke porch fire on Walnut and Sargeant Street